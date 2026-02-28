FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Play Lakers On Feb. 28

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, Feb. 28. Green's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 113-109 loss to the Pelicans on Feb. 24, Green tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Green paces his squad in both rebounds (5.7 per game) and assists (5.1), and averages 8.5 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Draymond Green

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News