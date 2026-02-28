Draymond Green And Warriors Play Lakers On Feb. 28

In his last game, a 113-109 loss to the Pelicans on Feb. 24, Green tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Green paces his squad in both rebounds (5.7 per game) and assists (5.1), and averages 8.5 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.