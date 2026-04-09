FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Square Off Against Lakers On April 9

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, April 9. Green's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Green tallied six rebounds and seven assists in his last action, a 110-105 win over the Kings on April 7. Green leads his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 8.5 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Lakers are giving up 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Draymond Green

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News