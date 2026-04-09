Draymond Green And Warriors Square Off Against Lakers On April 9

Green tallied six rebounds and seven assists in his last action, a 110-105 win over the Kings on April 7. Green leads his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 8.5 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Lakers are giving up 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

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