Draymond Green And Warriors Face Hawks On March 21
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 21. Green's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 20, Green put up six assists in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Green paces his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.4 points. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
The Hawks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.