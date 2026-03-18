Draymond Green And Warriors Face Celtics On March 18

In his last game on March 16, Green posted five points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 125-117 win over the Wizards. Green is tops on his squad in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.5 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.1 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.