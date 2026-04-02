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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Face Cavaliers On April 2

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, April 2. Green's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 1, Green recorded 14 points in a 127-113 loss to the Spurs. Green is tops on his squad in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.7 points. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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