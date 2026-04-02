Draymond Green And Warriors Face Cavaliers On April 2

In his last game on April 1, Green recorded 14 points in a 127-113 loss to the Spurs. Green is tops on his squad in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.7 points. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per game.

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