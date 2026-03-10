FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Square Off Against Bulls On March 10

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. Green's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 9, Green recorded six points and 11 assists in a 119-116 loss to the Jazz. Green is tops on his squad in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.5 points. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Bulls rank 25th in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

