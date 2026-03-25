Drake Powell And Nets Take On Warriors On March 25

In his most recent game, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Powell totaled eight points. Powell is averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

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