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Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets • #4 SG

Drake Powell And Nets Take On Warriors On March 25

Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 25. Powell's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Powell totaled eight points. Powell is averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Powell

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