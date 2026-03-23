Drake Powell And Nets Take On Trail Blazers On March 23
Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 23. Powell's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Powell put up eight points. Powell is averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Trail Blazers are giving up 117.2 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.