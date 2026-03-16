Drake Powell And Nets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 16

Powell tallied 11 points in his last action, a 108-97 loss to the Hawks on March 12. Powell is averaging 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.6 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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