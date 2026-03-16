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Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets • #4 SG

Drake Powell And Nets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 16

Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 16. Powell's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Powell tallied 11 points in his last action, a 108-97 loss to the Hawks on March 12. Powell is averaging 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.6 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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