Drake Powell And Nets Take On Thunder On March 18
Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 18. Powell's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Powell put up two points and two blocks in his most recent action, a 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 16. Powell is averaging 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.