Drake Powell And Nets Take On Thunder On March 18

Powell put up two points and two blocks in his most recent action, a 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 16. Powell is averaging 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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