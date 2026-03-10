FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets • #4 SG

Drake Powell And Nets Face Pistons On March 10

Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 10. Powell's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 126-115 win over the Grizzlies on March 9, Powell put up nine points. Powell is averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.8 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Powell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Brooklyn NetsRecent Brooklyn Nets Player News

View All Brooklyn Nets Player News