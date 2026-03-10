Drake Powell And Nets Face Pistons On March 10
Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 10. Powell's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 126-115 win over the Grizzlies on March 9, Powell put up nine points. Powell is averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 109.8 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.
