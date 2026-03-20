Drake Powell And Nets Face Knicks On March 20

Powell totaled three points in his last appearance, a 121-92 loss to the Thunder on March 18. Powell is averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.6 points per game.

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