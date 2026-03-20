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Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets • #4 SG

Drake Powell And Nets Face Knicks On March 20

Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the New York Knicks on Friday, March 20. Powell's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Powell totaled three points in his last appearance, a 121-92 loss to the Thunder on March 18. Powell is averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Powell

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