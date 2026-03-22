Drake Powell And Nets Face Kings On March 22

Powell tallied two points in his last action, a 93-92 loss to the Knicks on March 20. Powell is averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.0 points per contest.

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