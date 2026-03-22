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Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets • #4 SG

Drake Powell And Nets Face Kings On March 22

Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 22. Powell's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Powell tallied two points in his last action, a 93-92 loss to the Knicks on March 20. Powell is averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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