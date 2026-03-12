FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets • #4 SG

Drake Powell And Nets Play Hawks On March 12

Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, March 12. Powell's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Powell put up 10 points in a 138-100 loss to the Pistons. Powell is averaging 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.2 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Drake Powell

