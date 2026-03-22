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Doug McDermott
Sacramento Kings

Doug McDermott

Sacramento Kings • #7 SF

Doug McDermott And Kings Play Nets On March 22

Doug McDermott and the Sacramento Kings play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 22. McDermott's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19, McDermott put up 11 points. McDermott is averaging 4.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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