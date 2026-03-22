Doug McDermott And Kings Play Nets On March 22

In his last appearance, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19, McDermott put up 11 points. McDermott is averaging 4.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.3 points per game.

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