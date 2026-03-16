Doug McDermott And Kings Square Off Against Jazz On March 15

In his last game on March 14, McDermott recorded three points in a 118-109 win over the Clippers. McDermott is averaging 3.8 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are conceding 125.0 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

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