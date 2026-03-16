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Doug McDermott
Sacramento Kings

Doug McDermott

Sacramento Kings • #7 SF

Doug McDermott And Kings Square Off Against Jazz On March 15

Doug McDermott and the Sacramento Kings play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, March 15. McDermott's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, McDermott recorded three points in a 118-109 win over the Clippers. McDermott is averaging 3.8 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are conceding 125.0 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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