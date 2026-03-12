FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Doug McDermott
Sacramento Kings

Doug McDermott

Sacramento Kings • #7 SF

Doug McDermott And Kings Square Off Against Hornets On March 11

Doug McDermott and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. McDermott's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

McDermott didn't score in his last game, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10. McDermott is averaging 3.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

