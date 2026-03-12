Doug McDermott And Kings Square Off Against Hornets On March 11

McDermott didn't score in his last game, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10. McDermott is averaging 3.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per game.

