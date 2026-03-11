FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets

Dorian Finney-Smith

Houston Rockets • #2 SF

Dorian Finney-Smith And Rockets Face Nuggets On March 11

Dorian Finney-Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 11. Finney-Smith's points prop was 4.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Finney-Smith posted three points in a 113-99 win over the Raptors. Finney-Smith is averaging 3.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.6 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Dorian Finney-Smith

