Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Warriors On March 13

In his most recent action, a 153-128 loss to the Clippers on March 11, DiVincenzo totaled six points. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.2 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.