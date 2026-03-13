Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Warriors On March 13
Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 13. DiVincenzo's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 153-128 loss to the Clippers on March 11, DiVincenzo totaled six points. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors are allowing 114.2 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.