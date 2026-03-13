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Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Warriors On March 13

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 13. DiVincenzo's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 153-128 loss to the Clippers on March 11, DiVincenzo totaled six points. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.2 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

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