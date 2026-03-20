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Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 20

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 20. DiVincenzo's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

DiVincenzo totaled nine points and seven assists in his most recent action, a 147-111 win over the Jazz on March 18. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.3 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

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