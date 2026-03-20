Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 20

DiVincenzo totaled nine points and seven assists in his most recent action, a 147-111 win over the Jazz on March 18. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.3 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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