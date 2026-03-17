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Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Take On Suns On March 17

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 17. DiVincenzo's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, DiVincenzo posted 16 points and nine rebounds in a 116-103 loss to the Thunder. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

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