Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Take On Suns On March 17

In his last game on March 15, DiVincenzo posted 16 points and nine rebounds in a 116-103 loss to the Thunder. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.