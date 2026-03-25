Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Play Rockets On March 25

In his last action, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22, DiVincenzo totaled eight points. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, giving up 110.2 points per game.

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