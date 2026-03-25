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Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Play Rockets On March 25

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 25. DiVincenzo's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22, DiVincenzo totaled eight points. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, giving up 110.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

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