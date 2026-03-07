FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Face Magic On March 7

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 7. DiVincenzo's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on March 5, DiVincenzo recorded 16 points and two steals in a 115-107 win over the Raptors. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 12th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News