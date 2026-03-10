FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Take On Lakers On March 10

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 10. DiVincenzo's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

DiVincenzo had four assists in his last appearance, a 119-92 loss to the Magic on March 7. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.0 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

