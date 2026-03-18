Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Play Jazz On March 18

In his most recent game, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17, DiVincenzo had . DiVincenzo is averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 124.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

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