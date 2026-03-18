FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Play Jazz On March 18

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 18. DiVincenzo's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17, DiVincenzo had . DiVincenzo is averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 124.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News