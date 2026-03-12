FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Take On Clippers On March 11

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 11. DiVincenzo's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

DiVincenzo had eight points in his last game, a 120-106 loss to the Lakers on March 10. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.3 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

