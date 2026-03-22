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Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Celtics On March 22

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 22. DiVincenzo's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

DiVincenzo totaled 13 points and two blocks in his most recent action, a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 20. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

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