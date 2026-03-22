Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Celtics On March 22

DiVincenzo totaled 13 points and two blocks in his most recent action, a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 20. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.0 points per game.

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