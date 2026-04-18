Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 1

In his last action, a 122-116 win over the Hawks on April 8, Mitchell had 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

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