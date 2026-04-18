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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 1

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Mitchell's points prop was 27.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 122-116 win over the Hawks on April 8, Mitchell had 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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