Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 2

Last time out on May 5, Mitchell posted 23 points in a 111-101 loss to the Pistons. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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