Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 1

In his last game on May 3, Mitchell posted 22 points in a 114-102 win over the Raptors. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.