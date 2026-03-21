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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pelicans On March 21

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, March 21. Mitchell's points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Mitchell put up 19 points and eight rebounds in his most recent action, a 123-116 win over the Bucks on March 17. Mitchell is tops on his team in points per game (28.0), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.3 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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