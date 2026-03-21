Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pelicans On March 21

Mitchell put up 19 points and eight rebounds in his most recent action, a 123-116 win over the Bucks on March 17. Mitchell is tops on his team in points per game (28.0), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.3 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

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