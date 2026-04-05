Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Take On Pacers On April 5

In his last action, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2, Mitchell put up 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mitchell is tops on his squad in points per contest (27.7), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Pacers are conceding 120.8 points per contest, which ranks 26th in the league.

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