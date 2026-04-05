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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Take On Pacers On April 5

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 5. Mitchell's points prop was 27.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2, Mitchell put up 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mitchell is tops on his squad in points per contest (27.7), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Pacers are conceding 120.8 points per contest, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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