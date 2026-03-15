FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Take On Mavericks On March 15

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 15. Mitchell's points prop was 27.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mitchell put up 24 points, eight assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13. Mitchell paces his team in points per contest (28.2), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.0 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Mitchell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News