Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Take On Mavericks On March 15

Mitchell put up 24 points, eight assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13. Mitchell paces his team in points per contest (28.2), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.0 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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