Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Mavericks On March 13

Last time out on March 11, Mitchell posted 25 points and five assists in a 128-122 loss to the Magic. Mitchell paces his team in points per game (28.3), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 117.7 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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