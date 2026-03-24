Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Magic On March 24

Mitchell had 27 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 111-106 win over the Pelicans on March 21. Mitchell paces his team in points per game (28.0), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Magic are giving up 114.5 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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