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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Magic On March 24

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 24. Mitchell's points prop was 27.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell had 27 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 111-106 win over the Pelicans on March 21. Mitchell paces his team in points per game (28.0), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Magic are giving up 114.5 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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