Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Take On Magic On March 11
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 11. Mitchell's points prop was 28.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 9, Mitchell recorded 17 points, six assists and two steals in a 115-101 win over the 76ers. Mitchell leads his squad in points per contest (28.4), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 113.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.