Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Heat On March 25
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, March 25. Mitchell's points prop was 29.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Mitchell put up 42 points. Mitchell leads his squad in points per game (28.3), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Opponents are averaging 117.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.