Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Play Celtics On March 8

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 8. Mitchell's points prop was 25.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mitchell tallied 23 points, four assists and three steals in his last action, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24. Mitchell paces his squad in points per game (28.5), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Celtics are giving up 107.0 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

