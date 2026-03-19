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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Bulls On March 19

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 19. Mitchell's points prop was 24.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-116 win over the Bucks on March 17, Mitchell totaled 19 points and eight rebounds. Mitchell leads his squad in points per contest (28.0), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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