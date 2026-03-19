Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Bulls On March 19

In his most recent action, a 123-116 win over the Bucks on March 17, Mitchell totaled 19 points and eight rebounds. Mitchell leads his squad in points per contest (28.0), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.3 points per contest.

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