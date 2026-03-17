Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Bucks On March 17

Mitchell tallied 26 points, 11 assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 130-120 loss to the Mavericks on March 15. Mitchell paces his squad in points per game (28.2), and averages 4.4 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Bucks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

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