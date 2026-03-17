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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Bucks On March 17

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 17. Mitchell's points prop was 25.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell tallied 26 points, 11 assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 130-120 loss to the Mavericks on March 15. Mitchell paces his squad in points per game (28.2), and averages 4.4 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Bucks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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