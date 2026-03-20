Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Play Timberwolves On March 20

Last time out on March 18, Clingan put up 28 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in a 127-119 win over the Pacers. Clingan leads his team in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.2 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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