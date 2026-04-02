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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Pelicans On April 2

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, April 2. Clingan's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 31, Clingan put up four points in a 114-104 win over the Clippers. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.1 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 119.5 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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