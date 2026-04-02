Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Pelicans On April 2

Last time out on March 31, Clingan put up four points in a 114-104 win over the Clippers. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.1 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 119.5 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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