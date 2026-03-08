FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Take On Pacers On March 8

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 8. Clingan's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Clingan put up 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 106-99 loss to the Rockets. Clingan leads his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.9 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 119.9 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Donovan Clingan

