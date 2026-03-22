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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Play Nuggets On March 22

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 22. Clingan's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 20, Clingan put up 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves. Clingan leads his squad in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.3 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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