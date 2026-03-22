Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Play Nuggets On March 22

Last time out on March 20, Clingan put up 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves. Clingan leads his squad in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.3 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

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