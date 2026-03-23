Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Nets On March 23

Clingan put up 18 points and 13 rebounds in his last appearance, a 128-112 loss to the Nuggets on March 22. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.7 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.5 points per contest.

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