FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Nets On March 23

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 23. Clingan's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Clingan put up 18 points and 13 rebounds in his last appearance, a 128-112 loss to the Nuggets on March 22. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.7 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Portland Trail BlazersRecent Portland Trail Blazers Player News

View All Portland Trail Blazers Player News