Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nets On March 16

Last time out on March 15, Clingan posted 11 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 109-103 loss to the 76ers. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 11.9 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.6 points per game.

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