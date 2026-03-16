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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nets On March 16

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 16. Clingan's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 15, Clingan posted 11 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 109-103 loss to the 76ers. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 11.9 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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