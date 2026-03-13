Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Jazz On March 13

Clingan had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in his most recent game, a 103-101 loss to the Hornets on March 10. Clingan paces his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.8 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125 points per contest.

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