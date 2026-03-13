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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Jazz On March 13

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 13. Clingan's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Clingan had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in his most recent game, a 103-101 loss to the Hornets on March 10. Clingan paces his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.8 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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