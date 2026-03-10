Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Hornets On March 10

In his most recent game, a 131-111 win over the Pacers on March 8, Clingan tallied nine points and 11 rebounds. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.8 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Hornets are allowing 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

