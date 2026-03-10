FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Hornets On March 10

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 10. Clingan's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 131-111 win over the Pacers on March 8, Clingan tallied nine points and 11 rebounds. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.8 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Hornets are allowing 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

