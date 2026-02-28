FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Take On Hornets On Feb. 28

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Clingan's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Clingan had 11 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in his last game, a 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves on Feb. 24. Clingan paces his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.9 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Hornets rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 113.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

