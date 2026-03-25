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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Bucks On March 25

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 25. Clingan's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Clingan put up seven points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks in a 134-99 win over the Nets. Clingan paces his squad in rebounding (11.7 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

The Bucks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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