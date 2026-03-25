Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Bucks On March 25

Last time out on March 23, Clingan put up seven points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks in a 134-99 win over the Nets. Clingan paces his squad in rebounding (11.7 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

The Bucks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.4 points per game.

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